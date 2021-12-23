SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Today will be sunny and warm as we rise to a high in the lower to middle 50s. Christmas Eve will be a little warmer even as we make it to a high in the middle to upper 50s. We’ll be close to Record Highs in Sioux City each day…some remarkable temperatures as we approach the end of 2021.

Our beautiful streak of abnormally warm temperatures looks to end on Christmas Day Saturday as cooler air works in along with the potential for sprinkles and flurries. Accumulations will be minimal and unlikely to have any significant impact on travel. The high on Christmas should get up into the middle to upper 30s, so it still won’t be all that cold really. With highs above freezing, that will also help in limiting snow accumulations…whatever does stick will melt away quite fast.

Sunday will be cloudy and seasonal with a high near the freezing mark. In the extended forecast, we look to hang onto highs in the 20s and 30s with no big chances of rain or snow dialed up in the near future.

