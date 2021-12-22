SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will drop near 20° with clear skies and light winds directed out of the south between 5 and 10 MPH.

Thursday will be sunny and warm as we shoot up to a high in the middle 50s. Christmas Eve will be a little warmer even as we rise to a high in the middle to upper 50s. We’ll be close to Record Highs in Sioux City each day…some remarkable temperatures for mid/late December.

Our beautiful streak of abnormally warm temperatures looks to end on Christmas Day Saturday as cooler air works in along with the potential for sprinkles and flurries. Accumulations will be minimal and unlikely to have any significant impact on travel. The high on Christmas should get up into the middle to upper 30s, so it still won’t be all that cold really.

Sunday will be cloudy and seasonal with a high near the freezing mark. In the extended forecast, we look to hang onto highs in the 20s and 30s with no big chances of rain or snow dialed up in the near future.