SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will fall to about 15° with a clear sky above. The wind will calm down as it turns from NW to SE staying below 10 MPH.

Wednesday is going to be sunny and mild with an afternoon high in the upper 40s. We’ll keep skies mostly clear on Thursday with highs hovering around 50°. It’ll stay in the lower 50s on Christmas Eve despite a few more clouds starting to work in.

On Christmas Day, it looks like we’ll chill down a touch as the high works into the upper 30s and there’s the possibility of sprinkles and flurries occurring. Nothing substantial is expected in regards to precipitation, so it’s likely that road conditions will remain fine.

Cloud cover lingers into the coming week with highs in the 20s and 30s going through the extended forecast – some more typical winter weather as we close out the year 2021.

Have a nice night and remember you can always stay up-to-date with Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast here.