SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will drop near 10° under clear skies with a SSE wind at 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday will be sunny, windy, and pretty warm for the first official day of winter. The high will rise into the upper 30s. A cool breeze will cut through from the NW with gusts up to 40 MPH.

A mostly sunny Wednesday is expected with the temperature rising into the middle 40s. Thursday we’ll hang onto the sunshine and bring in even a little more heat with the high hovering around 50°!

Friday is Christmas Eve and we should expect to see more clouds and maybe a snow flurry or two towards the evening, but nothing of consequence to affect travel. The high on Friday will still be in the lower to middle 40s.

Chilling off a bit in the extended forecast with highs in the 20s next week, but precipitation chances appear to stay minimal with no significant shots of rain or snow coming at any point in the 9 on 9 Forecast.

Stay up-to-date any time with Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast right here.