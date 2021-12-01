December 1st PM: New record high expected tomorrow before a gradual slide into chillier winter temperatures

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall near 40° under a mostly clear sky.

Tomorrow will be very warm with mostly sunny conditions plus an afternoon high in the middle to upper 60s. A forecast high of 67° is anticipated for Sioux City which would easily break the previous Daily Record High for December 2nd of 62° from back in 1998.

Turning toward the weekend, it’ll start to become cooler with a breezy wind settling in. We’ll still retain a good amount of warmth for Friday with highs in the middle 50s. Temperatures will slip further down with highs projected in the lower to middle 40s on Saturday and Sunday. Sunday in particular is going to be very windy with gusts potentially exceeding 40 MPH.

High temperatures next week will hover in the 30s making for some very seasonal December conditions. In addition to that, we have a chance of light accumulating snow happening on Tuesday.

