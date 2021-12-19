SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We had a really nice Sunday with highs surging back up into the 40s around parts of Siouxland. It’ll cool off a touch as we go into the work week, but remain pleasant for the official beginning of the winter season on Tuesday.

We keep the sunshine on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as temperatures hover in the lower to middle 30s. Slightly above normal temperatures for the middle of December.

On Thursday we have a shot at light snow happening. If snow does come together though, it looks like it would be a pretty small quantity.

Our chances for a White Christmas remain pretty low, but at least it’ll stay quite comfortable with highs holding in the 30s through much of the extended forecast. Highs will likely stay in the lower to middle 30s on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with no major travel impacts. Christmas night going into the 26th, some forecast models are picking up on another chance of snow occurring.

