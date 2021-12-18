SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will likely dip down into the single digits with the presence of clear skies and calm conditions throughout Siouxland. Bundle up!

Tomorrow is going to be mostly sunny and fairly windy with gusts around 30 to 35 MPH from the south. However, that southerly flow will bring along more warmth as afternoon highs travel upward with lower and middle 40s across the KCAU 9 Coverage Area.

We keep the sunshine on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as temperatures hover in the lower to middle 30s. Standard conditions for the official start of winter which kicks off on Tuesday with temperatures sticking just a tiny bit above our seasonal averages.

On Thursday we have a shot at light snow happening. If snow does come together though, it looks like it would be a pretty small quantity. Our chances for a White Christmas remain pretty low, but at least it’ll stay quite comfortable with highs holding in the 30s through much of the extended forecast.

