SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Some cloud cover will hang around into Saturday morning following up Friday night’s flurries, but by midday those clouds should begin to clear up and we anticipate afternoon sunshine. With a light breeze, it’ll be chillier than what we’ve become used to this December in Siouxland. The high temperature will get just above 20°.

Sunday is going to be mostly sunny and breezy once again, but the wind will change to the south as we welcome back warmer air to the region. Afternoon highs will be in the lower to middle 40s. A great December day!

We hang onto the sunshine on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as temperatures hover in the lower to middle 30s. Pretty typical conditions for the official start of winter happening on Tuesday with temperatures sticking just a hair above seasonal averages (the average high for Sioux City early next week is 32°).

Next Thursday, we have a shot at light snow accumulations happening. There’s still some time for things to change, but at this point it appears likely that system won’t provide us with quite enough snowfall for a White Christmas next Saturday. Temperatures will hold steady with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens going through the extended forecast.

Have a terrific weekend and stay up-to-date on the weather with us here.