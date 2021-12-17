SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight a weak disturbance will track through Siouxland from northwest to southeast and may deposit a dusting of snow. Travel conditions should remain OK. The low will fall into the middle teens.

Some cloud cover will hang around into Saturday morning, but by midday that should begin to clear and we anticipate afternoon sunshine. With a light breeze, it’ll be chillier than where we’ve been in a while in Siouxland. The high temperature will get just above 20°.

Sunday is going to be mostly sunny and breezy once more, but the wind will shift southerly as we welcome back warmer air to the region. Afternoon highs will be in the lower to middle 40s. A great December day!

We hang onto the sunshine on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as temperatures hover in the lower to middle 30s. Pretty typical conditions for the official start of winter happening next Tuesday with temperatures sticking just a hair above seasonal averages.

Next Thursday we have a shot at light snow happening. There’s still some time for things to change, but at this point it appears likely that system won’t provide us with quite enough snowfall for a White Christmas next Saturday. Temperatures will hold steady with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens.

Have a terrific weekend and stay up-to-date on the weather with us here.