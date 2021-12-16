SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Following up record high temperatures, several tornado touchdowns, damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and even a bit of snow…the upcoming forecast is very quiet in comparison.

Tonight the low will fall just under 20° with a partly cloudy sky.

A snow flurry or two is possible Friday morning, but it looks like the best opportunity for that to happen is going to be north near Sioux Falls. Look for a mixture of sun & clouds with a fairly mild mid December high near 40°.

It becomes windy and colder Friday night leading into Saturday. Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny, but brisk with a high temperature in the lower 20s. On Sunday, we’ll heat right back up to about 40°, so the chilly air won’t be with us for very long.

We’ll hang onto sunshine for Monday and Tuesday with highs ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s throughout Siouxland. It gradually cools down over the course of next week and there’s a chance of a few snow showers occurring next Thursday. It probably won’t be enough to give us a White Christmas though next Saturday.

