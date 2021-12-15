SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A line of intense thunderstorms will blow through at 60 to 80 MPH from southwest to northeast during the period of 3 PM to 7 PM in Siouxland. This will be a very impactful line of thunderstorms with the potential for straight-line wind gusts up to 100 MPH and brief, rapidly moving tornadic thunderstorms. You’re encouraged to have a plan in place and be ready to execute it to keep your family safe as we continue through the late afternoon and evening period.

Once the storms pass, unfortunately it will still remain dangerous with wind gusts sticking between 50 and 70 MPH which will likely cause damage to trees and structures. A High Wind Warning will remain in effect for most of Siouxland until near midnight. In South Dakota, a period of heavy wind-whipped snow may create white-out conditions between 8 PM and midnight.

The remainder of the forecast is pretty peaceful with temperatures holding a little above seasonal averages. There’s a chance of a wintry mix happening next week.

Stay up-to-date with Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast here and stay safe. We’ll have additional coverage on Facebook and Twitter throughout the night as well.