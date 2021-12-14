SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall into the middle 30s with a partly cloudy sky. Be mindful of the potential for patchy fog to form leading into Wednesday morning.

Tomorrow expect mostly cloudy conditions, but it’ll be unusually warm with a high in the middle 60s – likely breaking Sioux City’s Daily Record High for December 15th of 62° which was set back in 1939.

It’ll be fairly breezy during the day, but especially during the afternoon as a strong storm system looks to impact the region. Thunderstorms are possible with the most likely time frame between 3 PM and 7 PM. These thunderstorms will be fast moving and carry a damaging wind threat with gusts above 60 MPH. There’s enough spin in the air to create an environment where there may be short-lived tornado touchdowns with the best likelihood in northwest Iowa.

A High Wind Warning is in effect throughout the region on Wednesday with wind gusts of 50 to 70 MPH. The wind will become most intense following the afternoon thunderstorms. In addition to the severe weather threat, snow may also drift in shortly after the thunderstorms pass. Given the presence of of the wind coupling with the snow, poor visibility is expected to become an issue – mainly in South Dakota in the KCAU 9 Coverage Area.

Things will settle down quickly as we transition into Thursday. Expect highs near 40° both Thursday and Friday. On Friday, there’s also a small chance of snow flurries happening.

Going into the weekend and beyond, we can expect a quiet period of seasonal December conditions. Highs look to stick in the 20s and 30s through the remainder of the 9 on 9 Forecast with no major precipitation chances.

