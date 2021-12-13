SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall into the middle 20s with a mostly clear sky. Patchy fog may form due to the large quantity of snow we’ve melted off and calm conditions anticipated leading into Tuesday morning.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and pleasant enough for December with a relatively warm high near 50°.

Wednesday is the most interesting in the 9 on 9 Forecast with a lot happening! It’ll be mostly cloudy and very windy – but also warm with a good chance at snapping a Daily Record High in Sioux City which has stood since 1939. The old Record is 62° and we’re forecasting a high near 65°.

In the evening, a cold front will slam through with a chance of rain and thunderstorms – very unusual for the middle of December. There’s a Marginal Risk of severe weather with damaging wind gust and hail potential. On the other side of the cold front boundary, wind gusts will range between 50 and 70 MPH from the NW quickly sliding in chillier conditions. A High Wind Watch is out for southern and eastern communities in Siouxland for Wednesday night.

Things look to calm down as we get closer to next weekend with seasonal high temperatures in the 20s and 30s. On Friday, we may have some light snow showers.

Stay up-to-date with Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast any time right here.