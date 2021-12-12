SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s been a decent December weekend and warmer temperatures are on the way through the first half of the work week.

Relatively warm weather will hang around as we get up to the middle 40s Monday, about 50° on Tuesday, and possibly above 60° on Wednesday! The Daily Record High on December 15th in Sioux City is 62° which was set back in 1939 – we’ll have a pretty good shot at breaking it!

That warm spell won’t last long though as showers are expected to cut through on Wednesday afternoon along a cold front. Rumbles of thunder aren’t out of the question given the major temperature difference and strength of the boundary.

It becomes windy and chillier as we close in on next weekend with highs in the lower to middle 30s. Though it will be colder, temperatures will still be right around seasonal averages.

Stay up-to-date any time with Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast here.