SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We’ve had a mostly sunny Saturday and it’ll get warmer from here! Sunny skies will be back with us tomorrow as the temperature rises higher up above 40° – pleasant enough to start melting away some of Friday’s snowfall.

The warming trend carries forward through the start of next week. Relatively warm December weather will hang around as we get up to about 50° on Tuesday and possibly above 60° on Wednesday. That warm spell won’t last long though as showers are expected to cut through on Wednesday afternoon along with maybe a clap of thunder or two.

It becomes breezy and colder approaching next weekend with highs in the 30s.

