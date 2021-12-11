SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Following up our heaviest snowfall of the season to this point, the remainder of the weekend is looking pretty good. Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with the high getting up to about the freezing mark. The wind will push in from the NW at 10 to 15 MPH. More sunshine will be with us on Sunday as the high rises above 40° – nice enough to begin melting away snow!

The warming trend carries forward through the start of next week. Relatively warm December weather will hang around as we get up to about 50° on Tuesday and possibly above 60° on Wednesday. That warm spell won’t last long though as showers are expected to cut through on Wednesday afternoon along with maybe a clap of thunder or two.

It becomes breezy and colder approaching next weekend with highs in the 30s.

