SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight expect the snow to come down at a moderate to heavy rate. Despite the snow taking a while to get started as we needed to overcome dry air in the region this morning, snowfall totals remain roughly on track (if not just a hair lower) for what we had anticipated prior to the storm’s arrival.

Sioux City is anticipated to receive about 4 inches of snow with greater totals north inside a Winter Storm Warning (4 to 6 inches in NW Iowa) and lesser totals south inside a Winter Weather Advisory (mainly 2 to 4 inches).

Freezing drizzle has become an issue southeast of Sioux City around Denison and Mapleton which will lead to tougher travel conditions, so please slow down and be safe out on the roads today.

The snow will fizzle out to flurries around midnight tonight when the Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are also set to expire.

The remainder of the weekend should be pretty good with mostly sunny skies and a high near the freezing mark Saturday. More sunshine and warmth works in on Sunday with a high above 40°.

We’ll keep the warming trend going next week as we climb up to 50° on Tuesday and perhaps above 60° Wednesday! Wednesday PM there’s signs of a cold front heading our way with rain showers. It’ll become more seasonal following that disturbance.

