SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Snow will wind down beyond midnight as Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings come to an end. Sioux City is anticipated to receive about 4 inches of total snowfall. To the south, generally look for lesser amounts (2 to 4 inches). Heavier snow measurements have been coming out of Sioux Falls and points near Interstate 90 of greater than 8 inches.

Expect mostly sunny skies tomorrow with the high getting up to about the freezing mark. More sunshine will be with us on Sunday as the high rises above 40°.

Next week look for the warming trend to continue as we get up to about 50° on Tuesday and perhaps peaking over 60° on Wednesday – out of the ordinary for the middle of December. That warm spell won’t last long though as showers are expected to cut through on Wednesday afternoon along with maybe a clap of thunder or two.

It gets windy and colder approaching next weekend with highs in the 30s.

