Dangerously Cold Wind Chills Through Thursday Morning

As the snow wraps up and skies clear out, low temperatures overnight will drop to between -5° and -20° making for one of our coldest nights in 2020 so far. The wind will also stay strong from the north with wind gusts ranging between 30 and 40 MPH.

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for much of Siouxland including Sioux City effective from 6 PM Wednesday until 9 AM Thursday where it’s going to feel like it’s between -25° and -35°. Meanwhile, areas of northwest Iowa have a Wind Chill Warning (Lyon, Osceola, O’Brien, Dickinson, Clay, Buena Vista, Sac, Emmet, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Calhoun counties) where the wind chill factor is going to dip down between -35° and -45°!

Model output for potential feels-like temperatures early on Thursday morning

With the extremely cold conditions, please use extra caution. Exposed skin could receive frostbite in as little as 10 minutes. Avoid outside activities if possible and if you do need to go out, wear extra layers along with hats, gloves, and other winter weather accessories as needed. Make sure your vehicle is in proper condition to handle the cold before venturing out and have a winter survival kit stashed. It’s also important to be mindful of your pets as they can be vulnerable in conditions this cold.

