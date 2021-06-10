Damaging Wind Gusts Accompany a Cold Front Friday Morning

After high temperatures surged near 100° in parts of Siouxland on Thursday afternoon, a cold front looks to use that energy to bring through a line of severe thunderstorms on Friday morning.

Severe Weather Outlook for Siouxland Friday

An Enhanced Risk of severe weather is painted through much of northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota where there’s the best potential locally for strong thunderstorms to happen. The chance diminishes east of Interstate 29 with Sioux City inside of a Slight Risk.

Risks associated with the severe thunderstorms Friday

The greatest issue with these thunderstorms looks to be the straight line wind gusts between 50 and 70 MPH which are likely to cause crop and tree damage. Brief periods of torrential rain and hail stones of about 1 inch in diameter or less may also be present with the thunderstorms, but the chance of tornadoes happening is near zero. Thunderstorms look to blow through mainly between 4 AM and 9 AM from northwest to southeast. Sioux City should expect the storms to arrive near 7 AM.

Once the thunderstorms pass, it’ll become more comfortable as the humidity gets trimmed down. The high temperature Friday will be 84°.

