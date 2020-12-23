Blizzard Conditions Impact Siouxland Wednesday

Following up a streak of mild December weather in Siouxland, winter will make a return just in time to provide us with a White Christmas.

For the Winter Weather Advisory area including Woodbury county & Sioux City, snow totals between 1 and 3 inches are likely. Given wind gusts of 50+ MPH from the northwest, blowing snow will make things very treacherous – especially in open areas. Please leave extra time to get where you need to go on Wednesday and make sure your vehicle is fully cleared off before pulling out of the driveway.

In the Blizzard Warning area up north, snow totals may exceed 3 inches. With that larger quantity of snow and the wind ripping through, driving will be very hazardous if not impossible at times throughout the day because of whiteout conditions. You’re encouraged ONLY to travel if it’s absolutely necessary or in the case of an emergency for the duration of the Blizzard Warning.

Stay with KCAU 9 News as we bring you updates on this developing situation and be safe!