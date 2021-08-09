August 9th PM: Stray storms with a minor cold front

Tonight look for partly cloudy conditions with a low near 70°.

Tuesday we’ll have a mixture of sun & clouds with a couple of showers and thunderstorms possible as a weak cold front cuts through. The high will be near 90°.

Other than turning the wind to the north, don’t look for any kind of significant impact on temperatures. In fact, Wednesday will be hotter than Tuesday given the presence of more sunshine and drier air. The highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Thursday will be a notch cooler with highs right at 90° plus more sun in Siouxland.

Clouds work into our skies on Friday and carry into the weekend with a slight cooldown into the mid 80s. There may be one or two thunderstorms that work through also, but nothing organized or meaningful in regards to precipitation amounts. Very dry weather looks to stretch onward.

