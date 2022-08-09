SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Another beautiful and comfortable night is in store with mostly clear skies, light southeast winds, low humidity and comfortable temperatures in the upper-50s to around 60 across Siouxland.

We start to get hot again tomorrow as we see temperatures climb well into the 90s, but humidity levels will still be tolerable in the upper-50s and low-60s. It may feel slightly muggy at times but nothing like we experienced last week. By Thursday, we start to see a very weak cold front with some clouds at times with highs in the low-90s. We could see a few showers that could last into Friday, but most places will stay dry. The best chance of seeing rain will be east of US-59 and closer to I-90. Lows will generally be in the mid-60s.

Friday afternoon, the clouds start to clear out once again as temperatures climb into the mid-90s with heat index values around or above 100° as some more humidity starts to move back into the region. We won’t see much in the way of relief Friday night as temperatures only fall to around 70. Saturday will be even hotter as temperatures reach the upper-90s, with heat index values around 100° once again. Heat advisories could be needed for Friday and Saturday.

By Sunday and especially Monday however, we start to see some relief as temperatures drop back to the low-90s with a few more clouds, and even a slight chance of a few showers Monday. The middle part of next week looks very comfortable as highs drop into the mid-80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a chance of a few showers again on Wednesday.

