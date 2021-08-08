August 8th PM: Quiet & warm weather anticipated this week

Tonight there may be an isolated thunderstorm or two in northwest Iowa. The majority of Siouxland will have mostly clear skies and lows in the mid 60s. Patchy fog is a possibility, so travel with care leading into Monday morning.

Sunny & hot weather is on the way for the start of the work week. A high in the mid 90s is expected Monday. It becomes a little cooler Tuesday as a cold front drops through Siouxland with a few thunderstorms. There’s a 20% rain chance on Tuesday with a high temperature in the upper 80s.

A period of sunny skies and above normal temperatures takes over beginning on Wednesday and lasting into the weekend with highs sticking in the upper 80s & lower 90s.

No significant rain chances are forecast locally in the 9 on 9 Forecast. Beyond the minor rain chance Tuesday, it’s likely going to be dry through the remainder of the week.

Hope you have a wonderful night!