SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It will be an absolutely gorgeous evening to take the dog for a walk with low humidity, clear skies, and comfortable temperatures. Siouxland will fall into the mid and even some low-50s for some of us. Tomorrow we start to crank up the heat once again with highs in the upper-80s but sunny and low humidity. We really warm up for the middle and end of the week with temperatures rising into the low and mid-90s, increasing humidity, but partly to mostly sunny skies, and lows in the mid-60s.

Some of the models try to bring in some showers and storms, mainly for the northern part of the viewing area, Thursday night into Friday morning. Even though we could really use the rain, it doesn’t appear that it will be much of anything to put a dent in the drought unfortunately.

Saturday appears to be the warmest day of the week with increasing temperatures and humidity, and partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-90s. Feels like temperatures will likely be around of exceed 100°, meaning that we will probably see heat advisories issued once again.

By Sunday, we see clouds increase, as well as a slow moving cold front come through the area. At this time the precipitation looks to be very limited. That will continue into Monday as we see highs back in the low-90s for Sunday and Monday, with lows in the upper-60s.

Sunshine, more comfortable temperatures, and lower dewpoints look likely for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, making way for a beautiful couple of days with lows back in the upper-50s and low-60s.