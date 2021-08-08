August 8 AM: Isolated storm chance possible this afternoon

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Despite gradual clearing, there is an isolated storm chance this afternoon with slightly above average temperatures expected throughout this week, and another chance for rain on Tuesday.

Eastern Siouxland is sitting under a marginal risk or, level 1 risk, for strong to severe storms possible today. There is a chance to see a couple of isolated thunderstorms in eastern Siouxland this afternoon and evening. We will continue to monitor those isolated storm chances as they could become strong or severe with the main threats including damaging winds and large hail possible.

Despite the isolated storm chances in eastern Siouxland, we are looking at a warm afternoon with a high of 88 and mostly cloudy skies, gradually becoming mostly clear overnight tonight.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this evening at 5:30 p.m. for the latest deatils.