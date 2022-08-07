SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We are starting to see the effects of a cold front coming through Siouxland with temperatures and dewpoints starting to fall, and some showers and storms, mainly in the eastern parts of our viewing area. Those will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the upper-50s, with some clearing possible late. A few patches of fog cannot be ruled out, so make sure you give yourself a few extra minutes in the morning. Otherwise, Monday is looking like an absolutely gorgeous day with sunshine, lower humidity values, and highs around 80°. It will get quite chilly Monday night, with lows in the low-to-mid 50s.

We then start to warm up again as we see sunshine and highs in the upper-80s and low-90s on Tuesday through Thursday.

It gets hot again as we head into the weekend with highs in the mid-90s Friday and Saturday with humidity rising once again. We start to see increasing clouds and a very isolated chance of a thunderstorm late Saturday. Temperatures will start to cool slightly for Sunday and Monday but still hot with highs around 90° and a slight chance of a shower or storm. At this point, it unfortunately doesn’t really look like enough to put a damper in the drought conditions. Sunshine returns on Tuesday of next week with highs remaining stable around 90°.