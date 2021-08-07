August 7: Severe weather threat tonight ahead of slightly above average temperatures next week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Following some afternoon sunshine and warm temperatures, storms move in this evening with a severe storm risk possible ahead of slightly above average temperatures next week, and another rain chance on Tuesday.

Temperatures this afternoon are on the warm side in the 80s across the area with far western Siouxland seeing the low 90s.

Winds are a bit breezy from the south up to 15 mph across Siouxland.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly cloudy skies with light sprinkles and showers across the area through the afternoon hours.

More showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight with a chance for some to be strong to severe. Most of Siouxland is under a slight risk for severe weather this evening into the overnight hours.

We are looking at strong to severe storms tonight as temperatures drop to a low of 66 by tomorrow morning.

