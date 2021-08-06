August 6th PM: Severe risk Saturday followed by hot summertime temperatures

Tonight expect some rain & rumbles of thunder – mainly after midnight – with a warm low temperature of about 70°.

Saturday we’ll have more rounds of rain and thunderstorms occur. There’s a Slight Risk of severe weather out from the National Weather Service – stay alert to changing conditions through the afternoon as large hail and damaging winds could be a factor. It’ll stay pretty hot & muggy with an afternoon high near 90°.

Sunday look for partly cloudy skies with a high in the upper 80s.

It’s going to be sunny and hot on Monday before cooler air works in behind another batch of thunderstorms Tuesday. Highs will be seasonal in the middle to upper 80s beyond Tuesday. Expect a good helping of sunshine each day in the extended forecast.

Hope you have an enjoyable weekend!