August 5th PM: Slight storm chances & warm weather leading into the weekend

Tonight there’s a small chance of thunderstorms happening in northwest Iowa where the National Weather Service has put out a Marginal Risk of severe weather occurring. The low will drop into the mid 60s.

Turning our attention to the weekend, on Friday expect a partly cloudy sky with a high around 90°. It’ll stay warm and humid as we climb to the upper 80s on Saturday afternoon with rounds of thunderstorms working through. Some of the thunderstorms on Saturday may also be severe with large hail and damaging wind gusts. Sunday will be pretty nice with the high sticking near 90° and a mix of sun & clouds.

Monday we’ll crank up the temperatures into the mid 90s. It get a little cooler following some thunderstorms on Tuesday and highs should be in the mid 80s rounding out the 9 on 9 Forecast.

Have a nice one!