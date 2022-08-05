SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A sunny and very hot Friday is dialed up for the region as we lift up near 100° – we’re projecting a high of 98° for Sioux City. Stay hydrated and be safe as we deal with another round of intense heat. Heat Advisories have been issued for parts of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area with feels like temperatures of 100° to 105°. The wind will strengthen from the SSE gusting near 30 MPH.

More cloud cover begins to work in on Saturday as a cold front drags its way across Siouxland. During the afternoon there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms – especially north of Highway 20. The high on Saturday will make it up to 94°.

Quite a cooldown for Sunday with scattered off-and-on thunderstorms throughout the day. The high should fall down to 85°. Monday is set to be a pleasant day with mostly sunny skies and a relatively cool high for a change as we rise to 82°.

The tables turn quickly next week with sunshine and hotter air moving in once again. Upper 80s and lower 90s are on the way for Tuesday and beyond.

