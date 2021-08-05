August 5 AM: More rain chances possible this weekend, summertime heat returns next week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Rain chances for Siouxland continue to grow as we make our way into the weekend before summertime heat returns to the area with highs rising into the 90s.

Temperatures are on the mild side again this morning as they are ranging in the 60s across the area.

Winds are light this morning from the southeast up to 10 mph. We will continue to see light winds throughout the day today.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a few scattered showers and thunderstorms move through portions of Siouxland through the overnight hours.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at gradual clearing throughout the day today as temperatures rise to a high of 88 by this afternoon.

We could see more rain chances throughout this weekend as temperatures gradually rise back into the 90s by next week.

