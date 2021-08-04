August 4th PM: Rain chance overnight & hotter temperatures come back soon

Tonight there’s a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with rain accumulations of about a tenth to a quarter of an inch being the most likely scenario. The low temperature will drop into the middle 60s.

We’ll begin tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies and an isolated shower or two. Look for clearing skies during the afternoon with a warm high temperature in the middle to upper 80s.

Moving into the weekend, Friday should be partly cloudy with a hot high near 90°. There’s a good chance of thunderstorms happening Saturday with a high in the mid 80s. It gets hotter on Sunday and Monday as temperatures work upward into the lower & middle 90s.

Look for cooler air to work in gradually next week. There’s a chance of thunderstorms happening again next Tuesday and then we’ll watch highs drop back down into the 80s.