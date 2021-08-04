August 4 AM: Temperatures to gradually heat up into the weekend, slim storm chances mixed in

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland can expect a relatively seasonal afternoon today before temperatures start to gradually heat up into the 90s by this weekend with very slim storm chances mixed in.

Temperatures this morning are on the mild side again as they are ranging in the 50s across the area.

Winds are light from the southeast u to 10 mph. We could see a breeze by this afternoon with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph possible.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that it’s been another clear and quiet night across Siouxland. We are going on about 20 days in a row without measurable rainfall here in Sioux City.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be relatively seasonal as temperatures rise to a high of 83 by this afternoon. We will also see increasing clouds throughout the afternoon hours with a chance for some minor showers and thunderstorms overnight.

As always, be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland on KCAU 9 News this morning from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. to see when we could see some slim rain chances and to see how hot this weekend is projected to be.