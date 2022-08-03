SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall to 60° with clear skies and light northerly winds of 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday will be a sunny and slightly cooler day, but it’ll still be rather hot as we head for a high of 91°. Northerly winds are expected to turn southeast at between 5 and 10 MPH.

Friday is set to be another scorcher as we rocket up to a high of 98° under sunny skies with a southerly breeze approaching 25 MPH.

Saturday is going to be similar in the middle to upper 90s prior to the arrival of a cold front at night when we’ll be on the watch for showers and thunderstorms occurring.

It’ll be more seasonal and slightly cooler Sunday and Monday with high temperatures slipping into the middle & upper 80s. More sunshine will be present with temperatures ramping up once more into the lower & middle 90s…another dose of hot dry weather!

