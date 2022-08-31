SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There’s a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening – especially in northeast Nebraska where there’s also a Marginal Risk of severe weather. An isolated storm or two may be able to stir up strong wind gusts exceeding 50 MPH and small hail. Once the storms pass, look for partly cloudy sky conditions. The low temperature will drop to 62° with a southerly wind of 5 MPH.

Sunny and hot weather will be with us for the start of September. Anticipating a high of 92° in Sioux City plus a strong SSW breeze of 10 to 20 MPH.

There’s a chance of isolated thunderstorms Friday and then we’ll get a nice – but temporary – break from the heat for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend. Look for highs in the lower 80s Saturday and then middle 80s Sunday.

Temperatures will hover in the middle to upper 80s – perhaps touching 90° – with a good deal of sunshine in the extended forecast next week.

