August 31st PM: A quiet Wednesday before more rain pushes in

Tonight the low will fall to about 60° with a clear sky above.

Expect mostly sunny and pleasant weather on Wednesday with the afternoon high reaching just over 80°. On Thursday, another round of rain and thunderstorms will work into Siouxland during the afternoon and there’s a low risk of severe weather happening. Rain amounts should range between 0.50″ and 1.50″ locally.

The Labor Day holiday weekend appears to be fantastic with highs ranging from the upper 70s to the lower 80s. There’ll be a good quantity of sunshine each day.

More clouds work in through the course of next week and we may catch onto more thunderstorms next Wednesday or Thursday. Temperatures will gradually slide down into the mid 70s for highs.