August 31 AM: Seasonal temperatures continue, highs in the 70s & 80s, more rain chances coming soon

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Following last night’s and this morning’s showers and thunderstorms, Siouxlanders can expect gradual clearing throughout today with highs remaining seasonal in the 70s and 80s, and more rain chances are in the near future.

Temperatures this morning are on the mild side in the low- to mid-60s across the area.

Winds are coming from various directions up to 15 mph. There will be higher winds where there are thunderstorms in the area vs. rain showers, so winds may fluctuate a bit throughout the remainder of the morning hours until all showers and thunderstorms clear out of Siouxland.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a line of showers and thunderstorms, some were strong and severe, through the overnight hours into the early morning hours today. Showers and thunderstorms will continue for a few more hours this morning in Siouxland.

Skies and conditions will gradually clear up, making way for mostly sunny skies by this afternoon and cooler highs in the mid- to upper-70s and low-80s.

As always, be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland on KCAU 9 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. to see how much rain Siouxland received overnight and when we could see more rain in the area.