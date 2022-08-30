SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will drop to 55° under clear skies. It’ll feel very comfortable outside! The wind will turn southerly at around 5 MPH.

Quiet sunny weather carries on through this week. Highs will sit near 90° Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Friday evening, there’s a small chance of showers and thunderstorms as the wind shifts northerly. Highs will slip into the lower and middle 80s for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend.

Highs will hold steady at about 90° heading through next week. Rain chances will remain sparse.

