August 30th PM: Severe risk tonight, seasonal 70s & 80s ahead

Tonight there’s a risk of severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours appearing to be the largest issues as they march through from NW to SE. A quick 1-2 inches of rain will stack up with the heaviest totals occurring west of I-29 in Nebraska and South Dakota. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday should be pretty pleasant with highs near 80° along with a mix of sun & clouds.

Thursday should be a windy one as the temperature climbs a little higher into the mid 80s. Another thunderstorm chance develops by Thursday evening and may bleed over into Friday morning.

The weekend should be nice & warm with highs in the 80s and more sunshine coming. It’ll cool off some next week after another thunderstorm chance organizes on Tuesday.

