August 30 AM: Siouxland to have seasonal end to August

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders can expect a seasonal end to August with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s, more storm chances mixed in this week, and a pleasant start to September with highs staying in the mid- to upper-70s and low-80s.

Temperatures this morning are on the mild side for a chance in the mid- to upper-50s and low-60s across the area. Despite having mild morning temperatures, it is still a little on the muggy side this morning as dew points are also in the mid- to upper-50s and low-60s across the area. It may be a little muggy but it still feels rather comfortable with the cooler temperatures overall.

Winds are very light this morning coming from the north and southeast up to 5 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that it was a rather quiet and clear night in Siouxland.

Today is going to be on the more comfortable side with highs hovering in the upper-70s and low-80s across the Siouxland area with skies starting off on the clear and sunny side before becoming cloudy with incoming showers and thunderstorms.

