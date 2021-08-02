August 2nd PM: Wildfire smoke clears soon followed by another heat wave

Tonight will be very comfortable with a mostly clear sky and a low in the mid 50s. The only issues will remain a light haze of wildfire smoke plus some patchy fog.

Tuesday should be mostly sunny as the wildfire smoke dissipates thanks to a wind shift to the south. It’ll be warm in the mid 80s. Wednesday will bring very similar conditions as skies stay mostly sunny. It’ll be breezy and during the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday, we have a chance of a few pop-up thunderstorms. The rain chance is only 30% and rainfall totals are going to be pretty minimal.

It’ll become hotter as the week goes on. Friday expect a high of about 90°. Temperatures through the weekend will rise up into the low & mid 90s. On Saturday, there’s another small chance of additional thunderstorms working through Siouxland. Overall though, rain is going to remain very difficult to come by and our drought conditions locally will persist.

Next week, it looks like we’ll be able to cool things back down into the 80s with a mix of sun & clouds.