SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- A few showers and storms will move into the region overnight ahead of a cold front, bringing our temperatures into the lower-90s for highs Wednesday.

Sunshine and lower humidity returns for the Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. Thursday will be similar to Wednesday afternoon with highs in the lower-90s.

We warm up as we head into Friday as highs approach the upper-90s with humidity returning and heat index values over 100° once again. Another cold front will move through Friday night with some scattered showers and storms once again.

Sunshine and much more comfortable weather returns for the weekend and to start next work week with highs in the upper-80s and lower-90s and lows in the mid-60s.

For more from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.