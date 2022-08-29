SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight is going to be beautiful with clear skies and a low temperature of 50°. The wind will blow out of the NW at 5 MPH.

Sunny and seasonal late August heat is dialed up for Tuesday afternoon as we rise to a high of 85°. Lovely! The wind will nose in from the NW at 5 to 15 MPH.

It becomes hotter for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with a lot of sunshine and highs hovering at about 90°.

The wind turns northerly as we transition into the weekend and it’ll briefly be cooler in the middle to upper 80s on Saturday & Sunday. Pretty good weather for ArtSplash.

We’ll stick around 90° for Labor Day and beyond next week in a sunny and hot early September streak.

