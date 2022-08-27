SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — We have the possibility of some showers and storms tonight, especially for the eastern part of our viewing area. Most of the severe weather should stay out of our viewing area but can’t rule out the possibility of a few strong to severe storms tonight. Most areas won’t see any more than a tenth of an inch, but a few areas that see heavier pockets could see more than that. Then we get miserable for your Sunday with lots of humidity and very hot temperatures well into the 90s for some of us. We have the possibility of some more showers and storms Sunday afternoon and evening, especially for areas closer to I-90 along a cold front.

Behind the cold front, we see lots of relief with lots of sunshine for the majority of the week and into the Labor Day holiday weekend as well, with temperature mainly in the mid-to-upper 80s, lower humidity, and lots of sunshine. Overnight lows will be very comfortable as well with temperatures in the mid-and-upper 50s to around 60 for the rest of the week. There looks to be very little to no rain in the extended future, unfortunately limiting the chances of improving the drought deficit, if not maybe even becoming worse in spots.