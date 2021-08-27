August 27th PM: Another severe risk on Saturday night before cooler & calmer weather

Tonight the low will fall to 70° with a mostly clear sky.

Saturday is going to be a hot and humid day with the skies remaining mostly sunny. Look for afternoon highs to exceed 90°. Tomorrow night, there’s a risk of more severe thunderstorms happening as a strong cold front blows through Siouxland. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are expected plus heavy downpours and lightning. The timeframe appears to line up locally between 7 PM Saturday and 7 AM Sunday before thunderstorms exit southeast.

Sunday we’ll feel the benefits of the cold front passage with more sunshine, cooler air, and less humidity. Highs will get just over 80° Sunday afternoon.

There’s another chance of thunderstorms occurring on Monday, but otherwise next week is shaping up to be pretty quiet as we transition into the month of September. Expect seasonal temperatures in the 70s and 80s. More rain will likely hold off until close in on next weekend.

Have a nice one!