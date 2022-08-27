SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — We are looking at a warm and humid weekend ahead, as well as a wet weekend for southern and eastern parts of our viewing area. The more east and south you are in the viewing area, the more likely you will see more significant amounts of rainfall this weekend. There is even a chance at some severe weather the afternoon and evening for the eastern parts of our viewing area. If we see any severe weather, it would likely be very isolated. There is another round at some storms Sunday afternoon and evening, though it doesn’t look to be as significant. We will continue to monitor over this over the next couple of days.

We clear out just in time for the new week as it will start to become less humid, though could still feel a little sticky to start the week with temperatures in the mid-80s for highs Monday and Tuesday with lots of sunshine, and lows in the low-60s. The rest of the week and holiday weekend look pretty good with near seasonal temperatures, lower humidity, and lots of sunshine with highs in the low-80s and lows in the mid-and-upper 50s. It will be a good week to get out and about.