August 26th PM: More thunderstorms coming soon before a cooldown next week

Tonight, expect scattered thunderstorms to happen with a low of about 70° – it’ll stay warm & muggy. Some of the thunderstorms may be severe with large hail and damaging wind gusts.

On Friday, we’ll have some leftover morning thunderstorms. Those should likely clear out beyond midday as we welcome in more sunshine & heat. The high will be near 90°. We’ll hang onto sunshine and hot weather for most of Saturday before an evening cold front brings about another round of thunderstorms. Sunday we’ll see the benefits of that cold front passage with a high of about 80° plus less humidity.

Going through the coming week, it looks like we’ll have seasonal conditions for the start of September with highs ranging from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. Things should calm down as far as rain chances go once we get past Monday with a dry pattern coming together again.

Have a great night!