SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — We are looking at a very warm and muggy night tonight as we see lows barely dip to about 70 with stubborn clouds trying to hang on. We will start to see some showers and storms for your Saturday, especially for the afternoon and for areas south and east of Sioux City, with highs getting close to 90 once again. Those will continue into Saturday night and even Sunday morning as well with highs around 90 on Sunday as well.

Once those showers and storms move out, we look to have a nice end to August as we see highs in the mid-80s and lows in the low-60s, with slightly humid conditions but plenty of sunshine for Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday, the humidity starts to move out as we see temperatures fall to the low-80s for highs and lows very comfortable in the upper-50s.