August 25th PM: Unsettled pattern with more thunderstorm chances ahead

Tonight expect partly cloudy skies with a few isolated strong thunderstorms rolling through. Low temperatures will fall near 70°.

Another chance of thunderstorms develops on Thursday with a risk of severe weather. The high temperature will stretch into the upper 80s.

On Friday, we’ll likely get a break in the rain chances with a mostly sunny sky plus a high near 90°. Saturday will be another hot one before more thunderstorm potential going through Saturday evening. Expect a cooldown on Sunday as we dip down to the upper 70s.

Going through next week, look for seasonal highs around 80° with another rain chance Monday.

